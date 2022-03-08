Best VR Mech Games: 5+ Picks For Quest 2 And Beyond

Load up, strap in and head on out – it’s our list of the best VR mech games.

Mechs and VR go together like… well, mechs pair up nicely with pretty much anything. But they’re especially suited to headsets because, when designed well, they can give you a truly immersive seated experience that doesn’t brush up against as many limitations of the tech as other titles might.

Even then, though, there aren’t too many amazing mech games available for VR right now. We would include some great multiplayer titles like RIGS: Mechanized Combat League and Archangel: Hellfire, but their audiences have either long since dried up or they’ve been taken completely offline. Still, we do have five titles that are worth your time if you’re in the market for a great VR mech game. You’ll be able to find them on the Quest, PSVR, or Steam stores. Looking for a general list of the best VR games out there? Check out some of our rundowns.

Best VR Mech Games

Vox Machinae

As of writing, Vox Machinae is easily the most feature-complete and overall best VR mech game on the market. The game was first released in early access in 2018 as a multiplayer-only experience that already offered more than enough content. In early 2022, though developer Space Bullet released the full version on PC and Quest 2 with an entire single-player campaign. Though slow-paced, the game establishes its own unique feel with lumbering controls that take time to master. If you’re looking for a good VR mech game, we recommend you start here.

No Man’s Sky

At this point, No Man’s Sky has so many different mechanics and features that it could argue its way onto most ‘Best Of’ lists. But the Exo-Mechs are a particular delight once you’ve played enough of the game to summon one. They completely change how to traverse across a planet and give you some much needed firepower, too. This is still a very different mech experience to the other games on this list, though.

MechWarrior 5 VR Mod

There was once a time that the developers of MechWarrior 5 seemed very keen on putting VR support into the game. Sadly, officially support never materialized, but the VRWarriror Mod does a really good job of filling in for it. Obviously you’ll need to jump through a lot of hoops to get the mod working so don’t consider this a go-to VR mech game, but it’s definitely worth a look if you’re a fan of the series.

Iron Rebellion

It’s early days for this multiplayer newcomer, but Iron Rebellion has already impressed us with its fast-paced online battles. This is a much more arcadey experience than Vox Machinae, but still retains an immersive feel with in-cockpit controls. Plus developer Black Beach Studio has a detailed roadmap that it’s already acting on, giving us hope that we’ll one day see a full version of this one.

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner

Produced by Hideo Kojima, Zone of the Enders is something of a cult classic franchise, and its second installment is fondly remembered by many a PS2 owner. In 2018, Konami resurrected the game for PC, complete with full VR support that puts you in the cockpit of giant futuristic mech, Jehuty. ZOE2’s flatscreen origins can make this an awkward experience in the heat of combat, but it’s still inarguably satisfying to be able to replay this entire game in VR.

And that's our list of the best VR mech games!