Between Realities VR Podcast: 5 Episode 4 Ft. ShortstackVR

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva are joined by ShortStackVR, a talented VR YouTuber and video creator for VAIL VR.

ShortStackVR explains how and why he began his journey in virtual reality. Other topics include metaverse platforms, HTC Vive, and the debate between wired and wireless headsets.

–Guest Links–

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/ShortStackVR

Twitter – @ShortStackFVR – https://twitter.com/ShortStackFVR

— Between Realities Links —

Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities

Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities

Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w

Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities

Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR

Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR

Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007

Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva