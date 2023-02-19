Between Realities VR Podcast ft Geenz of NEOS

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Geenz, graphics programmer for the social Metaverse platform NEOS VR.

Geenz explains what makes NEOS different from other social VR apps. Other topics include the imminent PSVR2, Meta’s influence in the VR industry, and the importance of personal expression through avatars online.

