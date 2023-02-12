Between Realities VR Podcast ft Igor Hardy of Played With Fire

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Igor Hardy, Lead Game Designer at Played With Fire, developers of Mixture.

Igor explains the design philosophy behind their new upcoming 3rd person VR adventure game. Other topics include the shutting down of Echo VR and the Polish VR game development scene.

