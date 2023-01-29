Between Realities VR Podcast ft Jeff Rayner of MXT Reality

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Jeff Rayner, CEO of MXTreality.

Jeff explains how he started his VR development studio which specializes in using high-end equipment and accessories like Teslasuit. Other topics include the importance of body presence in VR experiences, how VR can be used to make real contributions to Mars exploration, and the current state of brain computer interfaces.

