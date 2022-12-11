Between Realities VR Podcast ft Jonathan Ovadia of AEXLAB / VAIL VR

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Jonathan Ovadia, CEO of AEXLAB – the studio developing VAIL VR.

Jonathan shares a wealth of information about VAIL VR and even reveals some exclusive details about upcoming content patches. Other topics include PSVR 2 demos, the Resolution Games event in Stockholm, and tales from the VR Awards Ceremony in Rotterdam.

