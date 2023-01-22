Between Realities VR Podcast ft King Cosmotron of LIV

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Isaiah “Cosmotron” Chavan, VR Streamer and Director of Partnerships for LIV.

Cosmotron explains how he went from RV salesman to VR industry professional. Other topics include the current state of Meta Horizon Worlds, VR gyms and exercise apps, and the upcoming shutdown of Altspace VR.

