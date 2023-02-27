Between Realities VR Podcast ft Ryan Payton Of Camouflaj

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Ryan Payton, CEO of Camouflaj, developers of Marvel’s Iron Man VR.

Ryan explains how he founded Camouflaj after working on games like Metal Gear Solid 4 and Halo 4. Other topics include how he ended up in Japan, the pitch that landed Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and the acquisition of Camouflaj by Meta.

