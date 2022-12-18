Between Realities VR Podcast ft Tetiana of Disco-VR & Sidequest

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Tetiana, creator of Disco-VR on YouTube and Community Manager for SideQuest.
Tetiana shares her journey and how she got involved in virtual reality. Other topics include SideQuest, the Meta Ambassador Program, and highlights from the Resolution Games showcase.
— Between Realities Links —
Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…
Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities
Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities
Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w
Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities
Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR
Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR
Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007
Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva