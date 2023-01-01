Between Realities VR Podcast ft VR Verse

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host VR Verse, a new website dedicated to reviews of VR products and games.

The creators of VR Verse (Grumpyduck, Mrs. Grumpyduck, Your_Pal, and LimitedFragz) share how they’ve come to be running the website together. Other topics include reflections on 2022, PSVR 2, and the upcoming CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

