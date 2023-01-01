Between Realities VR Podcast ft VR Verse

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host VR Verse, a new website dedicated to reviews of VR products and games.
The creators of VR Verse (Grumpyduck, Mrs. Grumpyduck, Your_Pal, and LimitedFragz) share how they’ve come to be running the website together. Other topics include reflections on 2022, PSVR 2, and the upcoming CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
— Between Realities Links —
Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…
Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities
Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities
Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w
Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities
Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR
Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR
Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007
Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva