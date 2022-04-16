Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 11 Ft. Andrew Eiche of Owlchemy Labs

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Andrew Eiche, COO and Cable Slinger at Owlchemy Labs.

Andrew explains Owlchemy Lab’s approach to game design throughout the releases of Job Simulator, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, Vacation Simulator, and the newly released Cosmonoius High. Other topics include the early days of consumer VR and the pros and cons of hand tracking.

