Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 12 Ft. AnaBurn

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Anaburn, known for her cinematic mixed reality gameplay trailers.
Ana discusses her professional approach to mixed reality. Other topics include the Meta Gaming Showcase, flat game VR ports, and an exclusive look at some Between Realities MR footage of Population: ONE.
