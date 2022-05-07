Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 13 Ft. Atom Bomb Body

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Atom Bomb Body, Project Manager at LIV and VR YouTube content creator.

Atom Bomb Body discusses her involvement with LIV, the mixed reality capture company, and reveals some of what the company has been working on. Other topics include the Meta Store opening, upcoming conferences, and the challenges of streaming VR content.

