Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 14 Ft. Basti564

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Basti564, known for their work in discovering the hidden potential of the Quest headset.
Basti564 talks about the process of unlocking features of the Quest. Other topics include Facebook account requirements, the upcoming Cambria headset, and potential use cases for AR.
