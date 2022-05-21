Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 15 Ft. Ben Lang of Road To VR

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Ben Lang, co-founder and Executive Editor of Road to VR.

Ben reflects on his 10+ years in the industry and explains how he founded his news publication. Other topics include Meta’s role in the grande scheme of VR, the ultimate potential of VR technology, and the different ways in which we perceive reality.

