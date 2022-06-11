Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 16 Ft. Q2C VR Gamer

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Eric Masher and Todd Jackson of Q2C VR Gamer.

Eric and Todd discuss some of the challenges of running a Facebook group with 170,000 members. Other topics include highlights from AWE 2022 and the UploadVR Summer Showcase.

