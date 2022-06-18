Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 17 Ft. Virtual Strangers

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Wes and Ruuts, hosts of the Virtual Strangers VR podcast.

Wes and Ruuts give some insight about their approach to podcasting and livestreaming. Other topics include PlayStation 5 availability and updates to Demeo and Zenith: The Last City.

— Between Realities Links —

Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities

Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities

Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w

Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities

Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR

Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR

Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007

Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva