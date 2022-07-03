Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 19 Ft. Sly Lee of Emerge

In this week’s episode of Between Realties, Alex and Skeeva host Sly Spencer Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Emerge, creators the Wave-1 ultrasonic haptic device.
Sly explains how the Wave-1 uses ultrasonic waves to create haptic sensations for hand tracking applications and why they’re taking this unique approach. Other topics include philosophy and a conversation at the crossroads of psychedelia and technology.
