Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 2 Ft. GetHip

In this week’s episode of the Between Realties VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva are joined by GetHip, an up-and-coming VR YouTuber with 225,000 subscribers showing no signs of slowing down.

GetHip addresses his view on Meta and their ambassador program and explains his approach to success on YouTube. Other topics include social etiquette in VR, PSVR 2 concerns, and updates coming to After The Fall.

