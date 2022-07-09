Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 20 Ft. Benoit Busque of Cloudhead Games & Pistol Whip

In this week’s episode of Between Realties, Alex and Skeeva host Benoit Busque, Senior Game Designer working on Pistol Whip at Cloudhead Games.
Benoit gives a look into the design choices of the Pistol Whip and the newest Contracts update. Other topics include the history of Pistol Whip and the power of presence in VR.
— Between Realities Links —
Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…
Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities
Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities
Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w
Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities
Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR
Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR
Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007
Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva