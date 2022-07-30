Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 22 Season 5 Finale

In the Season 5 Finale of Between Realties, Alex and Skeeva invited members of the live show audience to join the conversation for a special extended broadcast.

SadlyItsBradley and Rhys Da King make appearances along many others for quick discussions about the latest in VR or their prospective projects. Topics include the Quest 2 price increase and controversy surrounding VRChat’s latest update.

