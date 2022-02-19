Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 3 Ft. PlutoSphere – The Future of VR Cloud Gaming

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva are joined by Forest and Daniel of Plutosphere, the new VR cloud computing platform.

Forest and Daniel explain how to use Plutosphere to access PCVR content on the Quest and talk about the future of cloud computing. Other topics include cross platform gaming, motion sickness in VR, and updates coming to Demeo.

–Guest Links–

Web – https://www.plutosphere.com/

Twitter – @SpherePluto – https://twitter.com/SpherePluto

Discord – http://discord.gg/uP3aUYWKj9

— Between Realities Links —

Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-realities-vr-podcast

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities

Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities

Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w

Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities

Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR

Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR

Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007

Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva