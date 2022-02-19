Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 3 Ft. PlutoSphere – The Future of VR Cloud Gaming

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva are joined by Forest and Daniel of Plutosphere, the new VR cloud computing platform.
Forest and Daniel explain how to use Plutosphere to access PCVR content on the Quest and talk about the future of cloud computing. Other topics include cross platform gaming, motion sickness in VR, and updates coming to Demeo.
–Guest Links–
Web – https://www.plutosphere.com/
Twitter – @SpherePluto – https://twitter.com/SpherePluto
Discord – http://discord.gg/uP3aUYWKj9
— Between Realities Links —
Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-realities-vr-podcast
Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities
Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities
Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w
Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities
Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR
Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR
Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007
Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva