Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 5, VAL Winter Games

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex & Skeeva host the developers of Blaston, Gun Raiders, Epic Roller Coasters and Vertical Shift.
VR developers chat about their involvement in the VAL Winter Games. Other topics include motion sickness in VR, community building, and free-to-play game models.
