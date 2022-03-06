Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 5, VAL Winter Games

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex & Skeeva host the developers of Blaston, Gun Raiders, Epic Roller Coasters and Vertical Shift.

VR developers chat about their involvement in the VAL Winter Games. Other topics include motion sickness in VR, community building, and free-to-play game models.

— Between Realities Links —

Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities

Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities

Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w

Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities

Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR

Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR

Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007

Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva