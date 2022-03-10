Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 6, VAL Winter Games II

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host the developers of Synth Riders, BoomBox, FitXR and VZFit.
Topics revolve around the rhythm and VR fitness genres, including artist and music acquisition, approaches to content creation and DMCA issues, and best practices for exercise in virtual reality.
