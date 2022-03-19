Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 5 Episode 8 Ft. Beardo Benjo

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host rising VR YouTuber Beardo Benjo, who’s celebrating surpassing 50k subscribers.

Beardo Benjo explains the value of authenticity when creating video content. Other topics include the impact of influencers in the industry, the scariest VR titles, and using technology to create a new career path.

