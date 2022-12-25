Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 6 Episode 14 ft Deirdre, Stephen, Christopher of Ferryman Collective

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Steve, Deirdre, Steve, and Christopher of Ferryman Collective.

The actors, producers, and creatives behind Gumball Dreams and Welcome to Respite elaborate on their approach to the immersive theater experiences they’re creating within VRChat. Topics include emotional experiences in VR and if they can help with mental health and trauma.

