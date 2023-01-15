Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 6 Episode 16 ft JDun and JoyReign

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Jdun and Joyreign, hosts of the Get’Em To The Metaverse Podcast.
The married couple discuss how they began on their VR content creation journey together. Other topics include CES highlights, the state of Horizon Worlds, and inclusive representation in VR.
