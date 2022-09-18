Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 6 Episode 2 ft Jason Parks of ROTU Entertainment

The Between Realities VR Podcast is back! In this week’s episode, Alex and Skeeva host Jason Parks, CEO of ROTU Entertainment.

Jason talks about the challenges of creating ROTU’s new hand-tracking game, EOLIA. Other topics include the history of Rhythm of the Universe, PlayStation VR 2 and the new Half-Life 2 VR mod.

Did you miss the first episode of Between Realities Season 6? Here you go:

— Between Realities Links —

Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities

Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities

Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w

Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities

Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR

Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR

Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007

Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva