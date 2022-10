Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 6 Episode 3 With Tim Bettridge

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Tim Bettridge, a designer crafting a plan to create a real-life Holodeck.

Tim explains how he created a plan to construct an actual Holodeck like the one seen in Star Trek. Other topics include Quest Pro, Pico 4 and PSVR 2 news, the upcoming release of Bonelab, and biometric data collection concerns in VR.

— Between Realities Links —

Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities

Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities

Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w

Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities

Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR

Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR

Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007

Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva