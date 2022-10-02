Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 6 Episode 3 With Tim Bettridge

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Tim Bettridge, a designer crafting a plan to create a real-life Holodeck.
Tim explains how he created a plan to construct an actual Holodeck like the one seen in Star Trek. Other topics include Quest Pro, Pico 4 and PSVR 2 news, the upcoming release of Bonelab, and biometric data collection concerns in VR.
