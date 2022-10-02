Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 6 Episode 4 with JayBrattVR

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host VR YouTuber JayBratt, who spent 10 straight days and nights in virtual reality.

JayBratt explains what it’s like to spend every moment of every day in VR for over a week. Other topics include the release of BONELAB, Playstation VR titles worth playing today, and top picks for Quest 2 accessories.

