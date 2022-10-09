Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 6 Episode 5 With Chris Brickler of MyndVR

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Chris Brickler, CEO and co-founder of MyndVR.
Chris explains how MyndVR is using virtual reality to improve the quality of life for older adults. Other topics include the headset teaser from HTC and Google’s new investment in SideQuest.
