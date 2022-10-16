Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 6 Episode 6 with Anthony & Aaron of Overrun Games

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Anthony Graceffa and Aaron Lutes, creators of Arcaxer, a new RPG on the Quest.

Anthony and Aaron give insight into the development of Arcaxer and explain the struggles of getting their game into the Quest store. Other topics include Meta Quest Pro, the importance of multiplayer experiences, and hints from HTC about a new headset.

