Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 6 Episode 7 Ft. Guests From The Virtual Athletics League

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Nate McColm and Hala Louviere from Virtual Athletics League.

Nate and Hala talk about VAL’s upcoming New Reality VR Convention. Other topics include the new Population: ONE Sandbox mode and VAL’s beginnings in the VR industry.

