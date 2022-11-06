Between Realities VR Podcast: Season 6 Episode 9 Ft. Andy of Zenith & Nogi of Altair Breaker

In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Andy Tsun, CEO of RamenVR, and Masaru “Nogi” Ohnogi, CBO of Thirdverse.

Andy and Nogi talk about their games and involvement in the VAL New Reality Convention happening in Salt Lake City this week. Other topics include melee combat in VR and opinions of the Meta Quest Pro.

