Year In Review: The Biggest VR & AR Stories Of 2021

While perhaps lacking some of the huge, jaw-dropping announcements of previous years, 2021 was a surprisingly busy year for VR and AR.

We’re looking back at the year that was with this list of the biggest stories from 2021.

It was an interesting year for VR and AR – there were several new hardware announcements, the Quest 2 continued to dominate and some absolutely killer, innovative games were released. And yet, we’re also left a feeling that 2021 might just be the calm before an incoming VR/AR storm.

Read on for the biggest and best VR/AR stories of 2021, month by month.

Beat Saber 90Hz Support Hits Quest 2 In New Update

Hitman 3 VR Review – A (Mostly) Clean Kill

Editorial: Oculus Quest 2 Developer Success Marks New Era For VR

Oculus ‘App Lab’: Quest Platform Gets Non-Store App Distribution

Sony Confirms Next-Generation PS5 VR Headset Coming Post-2021

Sony: PS5 VR Is ‘Completely New Format’, Dev Kits ‘About To Go Out’

Report: Apple’s Dual 8K VR Headset With Eye Tracking Could Cost $3000

Kuo: Apple’s VR Headset Around $1000, AR Glasses Pushed To 2025

Nearly 20% Of Facebook’s Employees Are Working On VR/AR

Facebook Says Quest 2 Already Outsold Every Previous Oculus Headset Combined

PS5 VR Controllers Revealed By Sony – Finger Detection, Analog Sticks, Inside-Out Tracking

HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Launches In May For $1,249

Facebook Brings Subscription Support To Quest

Resident Evil 4 VR Is Coming To Oculus Quest 2

Confirmed: Resident Evil 4 VR Is The First Quest 2 Exclusive

Facebook Canceled Oculus Rift 2 Just Before Production – Palmer Luckey

Floor Plan 2 Review: A Henson-Esque Marvel

Oculus Quest 2 To Get PC VR Air Link, 120 Hz, And Desk Support

HoloLens 2 Review: Ahead Of Its Time, For Better And Worse

Oculus Quest 2 Now Has A 60 Hz Hand Tracking Mode

Oculus Air Link Launches For All With v28 On Quest 2 & PC

HTC Announces Vive Pro 2 For Consumers & Vive Focus 3 For Businesses

Vive Focus 3 Specs: 5K LCD, 120° FoV, Swappable Rear Battery, $1300

Vive Pro 2 Specs: 5K 120Hz LCD, New 120° Lenses, SteamVR Tracking

Demeo Review – A Social VR Masterclass In An Engaging Tabletop RPG

Oculus v29 Update Adds 120Hz Air Link Support

FRL VP ‘Doesn’t Have An Issue’ With Quest Store On Other Headsets

Exclusive: Next-Gen PlayStation VR Is 4K With Foveated Rendering And Vibration Feature

Facebook: ‘Long Term’ Oculus Studios Titles Targeting Quest 2

Facebook Starts Advertising In Virtual Reality

Larcenauts Review: A Slick, Rich Shooter For Competitive Play

Oculus Quest v30 Rolling Out With Microphone Swapping And Multitasking

Sniper Elite VR Review: Old Dog, New Tricks

Quest 2 Experimental Mixed Reality & Passthrough API Details

Oculus Quest v31 Adds Experimental Passthrough API For Mixed Reality

Quest 2 Sales Paused As 4 Million Facial Interfaces Recalled

Oculus Quest 2 128GB Model On Sale August 24 For $299

Steam Deck Could Be Used With Oculus Quest, Gabe Newell Says

PS5 VR Headset Will Have HDR OLED Display, Hybrid AAA Games – Report

Confirmed: TikTok Owner ByteDance Buying Pico VR

I Expect You To Die 2 Review: A Worthy Sequel Rich With Detail

Valve Suggests Steam Deck Processor Could Be Used In Standalone VR Headset

A Township Tale Review: A Fascinating Glimpse Of A Future VR Great (Quest)

Facebook Launches Horizon Workrooms To Power Remote Work

Facebook Reveals $299 Ray-Ban Stories Smartglasses With Camera And Assistant

Report Claims Apple AR-VR Headset Uses iPhone/iPad/Mac For Advanced Features

Andrew Bosworth To Take Over As Facebook CTO In 2022

Report: Apple’s AR-VR Headset To Launch Second Half Of 2022

Reports: Valve Working On ‘Deckard’ Standalone Headset With ‘VRLink’ Wireless

Medal of Honor: Above And Beyond Is Coming to Oculus Quest 2 This Year

Eyes-On: Facebook’s First Glasses Pave The Way For Public AR

Quest Pro Potential Specs & Apparent Controller Images Leak

Oculus Quest Pro Leak? Promo Videos Show Possible Headset Design

Lynx Standalone AR-VR Headset Kickstarter Launches With $500 Price

Facebook Rebrands Social VR Platform ‘Horizon Worlds’, Offers $10M To Makers

Varjo Aero Review: A Powerhouse Headset With Some Big Question Marks

Unplugged Review: Thrilling Air Guitar With Unmatched Hand Tracking Capabilities

Microsoft Shows Off Adaptive Shape VR Controller Prototype

Song in the Smoke Review: A Primal VR Survival Game With Real Majesty

HTC Vive Flow Announced: Compact $499 6DOF VR Headset

HP Releasing Upgraded Reverb G2 With Better Tracking

Resident Evil 4 VR Review: An Incredible Way To Revisit A Classic

Facebook Responds To Changes To Sexist Sequences In Resident Evil 4 VR

Zuckerberg Announces Facebook Company Rebrand To Meta

Oculus Quest Devs Will Get Speech Recognition, Tracked Keyboard, Hand Interaction Library

Meta Announces AR Glasses Prototype Project Nazare

Meta: Quest VR Headsets ‘Won’t Need A Facebook Account’ From 2022

Quest Users Unlinking Facebook Account Keep Their Purchases, Meta Confirms

Oculus Brand Dead, Oculus Quest To Become Meta Quest

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Is Coming To Oculus Quest 2

New ‘High End’ Headset Codenamed ‘Cambria’ Launching Next Year

Quest 2 Now Shows Pets, People, & Android Phone Notifications

PlayStation Patent Filing Shows Work On Eye-Tracking With Foveated Rendering

Meta Shows Research Towards Consumer Force Feedback Haptic Gloves

HaptX: Meta’s Glove Tech ‘Substantively Identical’ To Our Patents

Quest’s App Lab Now Supports DLC And In-App Payments

HTC Vive Flow Review: A Niche Within A Niche

Hitman 3 PC VR Support Confirmed, Coming Next Year

Meta Quest 2 Is Already Replacing Oculus Quest 2 Branding

Application SpaceWarp Can Give Quest Apps 70% More Performance

Kuo: Apple Headset To Launch Late 2022 With 4K Displays & M1 Level Performance

Upload VR Showcase Winter 2021: Everything Announced

Apple Hiring AR/VR Frameworks Engineer For ‘Entirely New Application Paradigm’

Horizon Worlds Beta Goes Public In US & Canada With 18+ Age Requirement

Among Us VR Announced For Quest, PSVR And PC VR

New Meta Avatars Now Available To All Unity Developers

Kuo: Apple Headset Is 300-400 Grams, Second Gen Will Be “Significantly Lighter”

Meta Supernatural Acquisition: FTC Opens Antitrust Probe For $400 Million Deal – Report

After The Fall Review: Frantically Fun Co-Op That Needs More Content

Watch: Blaston Passthrough On Quest Turns Your Living Room Into An Arena

What were your favourite VR/AR stories of 2021? Let us know in the comments below.