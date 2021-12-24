Year In Review: The Biggest VR & AR Stories Of 2021

While perhaps lacking some of the huge, jaw-dropping announcements of previous years, 2021 was a surprisingly busy year for VR and AR.
We’re looking back at the year that was with this list of the biggest stories from 2021.
It was an interesting year for VR and AR – there were several new hardware announcements, the Quest 2 continued to dominate and some absolutely killer, innovative games were released. And yet, we’re also left a feeling that 2021 might just be the calm before an incoming VR/AR storm.
Read on for the biggest and best VR/AR stories of 2021, month by month.
Beat Saber 90Hz Support Hits Quest 2 In New Update
Hitman 3 VR Review – A (Mostly) Clean Kill
Editorial: Oculus Quest 2 Developer Success Marks New Era For VR
Oculus ‘App Lab’: Quest Platform Gets Non-Store App Distribution
Sony Confirms Next-Generation PS5 VR Headset Coming Post-2021
Sony: PS5 VR Is ‘Completely New Format’, Dev Kits ‘About To Go Out’
Report: Apple’s Dual 8K VR Headset With Eye Tracking Could Cost $3000
Kuo: Apple’s VR Headset Around $1000, AR Glasses Pushed To 2025
Nearly 20% Of Facebook’s Employees Are Working On VR/AR
Facebook Says Quest 2 Already Outsold Every Previous Oculus Headset Combined
PS5 VR Controllers Revealed By Sony – Finger Detection, Analog Sticks, Inside-Out Tracking
HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Launches In May For $1,249
Facebook Brings Subscription Support To Quest
Resident Evil 4 VR Is Coming To Oculus Quest 2
Confirmed: Resident Evil 4 VR Is The First Quest 2 Exclusive
Facebook Canceled Oculus Rift 2 Just Before Production – Palmer Luckey
Floor Plan 2 Review: A Henson-Esque Marvel
Oculus Quest 2 To Get PC VR Air Link, 120 Hz, And Desk Support
HoloLens 2 Review: Ahead Of Its Time, For Better And Worse
Oculus Quest 2 Now Has A 60 Hz Hand Tracking Mode
Oculus Air Link Launches For All With v28 On Quest 2 & PC
HTC Announces Vive Pro 2 For Consumers & Vive Focus 3 For Businesses
Vive Focus 3 Specs: 5K LCD, 120° FoV, Swappable Rear Battery, $1300
Vive Pro 2 Specs: 5K 120Hz LCD, New 120° Lenses, SteamVR Tracking
Demeo Review – A Social VR Masterclass In An Engaging Tabletop RPG
Oculus v29 Update Adds 120Hz Air Link Support
FRL VP ‘Doesn’t Have An Issue’ With Quest Store On Other Headsets
Exclusive: Next-Gen PlayStation VR Is 4K With Foveated Rendering And Vibration Feature
Facebook: ‘Long Term’ Oculus Studios Titles Targeting Quest 2
Facebook Starts Advertising In Virtual Reality
Larcenauts Review: A Slick, Rich Shooter For Competitive Play
Oculus Quest v30 Rolling Out With Microphone Swapping And Multitasking
Sniper Elite VR Review: Old Dog, New Tricks
Quest 2 Experimental Mixed Reality & Passthrough API Details
Oculus Quest v31 Adds Experimental Passthrough API For Mixed Reality
Quest 2 Sales Paused As 4 Million Facial Interfaces Recalled
Oculus Quest 2 128GB Model On Sale August 24 For $299
Steam Deck Could Be Used With Oculus Quest, Gabe Newell Says
PS5 VR Headset Will Have HDR OLED Display, Hybrid AAA Games – Report
Confirmed: TikTok Owner ByteDance Buying Pico VR
I Expect You To Die 2 Review: A Worthy Sequel Rich With Detail
Valve Suggests Steam Deck Processor Could Be Used In Standalone VR Headset
A Township Tale Review: A Fascinating Glimpse Of A Future VR Great (Quest)
Facebook Launches Horizon Workrooms To Power Remote Work
Facebook Reveals $299 Ray-Ban Stories Smartglasses With Camera And Assistant
Report Claims Apple AR-VR Headset Uses iPhone/iPad/Mac For Advanced Features
Andrew Bosworth To Take Over As Facebook CTO In 2022
Report: Apple’s AR-VR Headset To Launch Second Half Of 2022
Reports: Valve Working On ‘Deckard’ Standalone Headset With ‘VRLink’ Wireless
Medal of Honor: Above And Beyond Is Coming to Oculus Quest 2 This Year
Eyes-On: Facebook’s First Glasses Pave The Way For Public AR
Quest Pro Potential Specs & Apparent Controller Images Leak
Oculus Quest Pro Leak? Promo Videos Show Possible Headset Design
Lynx Standalone AR-VR Headset Kickstarter Launches With $500 Price
Facebook Rebrands Social VR Platform ‘Horizon Worlds’, Offers $10M To Makers
Varjo Aero Review: A Powerhouse Headset With Some Big Question Marks
Unplugged Review: Thrilling Air Guitar With Unmatched Hand Tracking Capabilities
Microsoft Shows Off Adaptive Shape VR Controller Prototype
Song in the Smoke Review: A Primal VR Survival Game With Real Majesty
HTC Vive Flow Announced: Compact $499 6DOF VR Headset
HP Releasing Upgraded Reverb G2 With Better Tracking
Resident Evil 4 VR Review: An Incredible Way To Revisit A Classic
Facebook Responds To Changes To Sexist Sequences In Resident Evil 4 VR
Zuckerberg Announces Facebook Company Rebrand To Meta
Oculus Quest Devs Will Get Speech Recognition, Tracked Keyboard, Hand Interaction Library
Meta Announces AR Glasses Prototype Project Nazare
Meta: Quest VR Headsets ‘Won’t Need A Facebook Account’ From 2022
Quest Users Unlinking Facebook Account Keep Their Purchases, Meta Confirms
Oculus Brand Dead, Oculus Quest To Become Meta Quest
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Is Coming To Oculus Quest 2
New ‘High End’ Headset Codenamed ‘Cambria’ Launching Next Year
Quest 2 Now Shows Pets, People, & Android Phone Notifications
PlayStation Patent Filing Shows Work On Eye-Tracking With Foveated Rendering
Meta Shows Research Towards Consumer Force Feedback Haptic Gloves
HaptX: Meta’s Glove Tech ‘Substantively Identical’ To Our Patents
Quest’s App Lab Now Supports DLC And In-App Payments
HTC Vive Flow Review: A Niche Within A Niche
Hitman 3 PC VR Support Confirmed, Coming Next Year
Meta Quest 2 Is Already Replacing Oculus Quest 2 Branding
Application SpaceWarp Can Give Quest Apps 70% More Performance
Kuo: Apple Headset To Launch Late 2022 With 4K Displays & M1 Level Performance
Upload VR Showcase Winter 2021: Everything Announced
Apple Hiring AR/VR Frameworks Engineer For ‘Entirely New Application Paradigm’
Horizon Worlds Beta Goes Public In US & Canada With 18+ Age Requirement
Among Us VR Announced For Quest, PSVR And PC VR
New Meta Avatars Now Available To All Unity Developers
Kuo: Apple Headset Is 300-400 Grams, Second Gen Will Be “Significantly Lighter”
Meta Supernatural Acquisition: FTC Opens Antitrust Probe For $400 Million Deal – Report
After The Fall Review: Frantically Fun Co-Op That Needs More Content
Watch: Blaston Passthrough On Quest Turns Your Living Room Into An Arena
What were your favourite VR/AR stories of 2021? Let us know in the comments below.