Watch: The Biggest VR Headlines Of 2020 Unpacked

2020 might not have gone the way any of us really imagined, but the VR industry has kept itself busy over the past 12 months.

But what were the biggest headlines of the year? UploadVR’s Winter Wrap-Up takes a look.

Join Jamie and Ian in the virtual studio as they pour over the major stories from the past 12 months. 2020 brought with it some of the most significant announcements and biggest hardware releases of VR’s life thus far. We saw the Oculus Quest 2 leap out of the gates running and HP revitalize Microsoft’s Windows MR platform, while Valve launched VR’s most ambitious game to date and many of the staple events in the VR calendar went online-only for the first time ever.

But how has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the VR industry? What does Facebook’s new account requirement mean for the future of VR? Was Sony’s five million milestone for PSVR confirmation that we’ll see PSVR 2? We discuss all of those questions and more above.

