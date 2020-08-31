Dragon Ball Movies And 30+ Paramount Titles Coming To Bigscreen

The Bigscreen team has shared some updates on new content and features coming to the platform in the next month, including the addition of three Dragon Ball movies.

On Sunday, September 12, the three latest Dragon Ball anime movies will premiere in Bigscreen:

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods — 10am PT

Dragon Ball Z: Ressurection ‘F’f — 3pm PT

Dragon Ball Super: Broly — 7pm PT

In addition to the premiere screenings, the movies will be available to rent on-demand from Bigscreen’s movie rental catalog. The Dragon Ball films will be available for users in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand for $3.99 each.

There’s also a tie-in Dragon Ball contest with some tickets to the Dragon Ball screenings up for grabs. To win, users simply need to find all seven Dragon Balls in the mini game posted to the Bigscreen Twitter and Facebook pages at 8am PT on September 2. The first to complete the game and the person to complete it the fastest (on their first attempt only) will win a free ticket to the screening.

However the Dragon Ball movies aren’t the only titles being added to the rental catalog — Bigscreen is expanding its partnership with Paramount Pictures and adding over 30 new movies available as on-demand rentals. This includes the legendary Godfather trilogy and the Mission Impossible series, as well as Jackass 3D, which will be the first 3D movie to premiere in the United Kingdom.

The team will also launch an accessibility update, adding English Closed Captions for the deaf and hard of hearing community. Bigscreen is also currently developing support for hand tracking on the Oculus Quest, which the team hopes will allow users to communicate in ASL (American Sign Language) while using Bigscreen.

Just last week, Bigscreen added DLNA support, allowing users to remotely stream video and audio content from their media server into the app.