Bigscreen Update Adds Green Screen, Remote Desktop Beta Coming Soon

Bigscreen has added a green screen environment in its latest update, which opens many doors for content creators and has endless creative potential.

The update will be most useful on PC VR headsets (and Quest running via Link) where it can be paired with the selfie stick and the streamer camera tools for broadcasting or recording purposes. When using the streamer or selfie cameras in the green screen environment, users will be able to use broadcasting or editing software on a PC to key out the background and place themselves wherever they like.

This opens up heaps of possibilities for content creation — streamers will be able to broadcast using their Bigscreen avatar placed against a custom virtual environment, for example. You can check out lots more examples in the video embedded above.

The selfie and streamer cameras are not available on Quest, so the green screen environment is somewhat useless on those headsets for now. That being said, Bigscreen have said they want to add a selfie stick camera to Quest in the future.

Bigscreen says this update is the first of a couple that will focus on remote work and virtual office capabilities. Within the next 2 months, it also plans to launch a beta for a remote desktop feature. Similar to other comparable remote desktop apps, it will allow you to stream your desktop and control it on from within VR on standalone headsets like Oculus Quest. The feature will have ultra low latency (10-15ms) when streaming to Quest, according to Bigscreen.

The feature will also have social capabilities, with other users being able to see others’ desktop streams and collaborate from within VR. This will all be part of a big ‘Quest 2’ update, which the developers say is coming soon.

The green screen update is available now for Bigscreen.