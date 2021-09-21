Beat Saber Billie Eilish DLC Available Now, Tracklist Revelaed

The Billie Eilish music pack DLC is available now for Beat Saber, featuring 10 tracks from her albums and EPs.

The music pack was announced last week, hot off the release of the Skrillex music pack just under a month ago. You can check out a trailer for the Billie Eilish pack embedded above, featuring a pretty impressive array of headset-clad dancers making some interpretive Beat Saber moves to Billie’s music.

Yesterday, we speculated on seven of the ten tracks based on clues posted to social media. The good news is that we got six out of the seven predictions right — hopefully enough to let me keep my Billie Eilish fan pass for now.

Here’s the full ten-song tracklist:

– all the good girls go to hell

– bad guy

– you should see me in a crown

– bury a friend

– bellyache

– Happier Than Ever

– I Didn’t Change My Number

– NDA

– Oxytocin

– Therefore I Am

The first four songs listed above are from Billie’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, while bellyache marks the only track from her debut EP Don’t Smile at Me in 2017. The remaining five tracks are all from her recently released sophomore album Happier Than Ever.

As per usual, the music pack also comes with a new custom environment, themed around Billie’s aesthetic. It looks like it will change depending on the track, which is a nice touch and feels in keeping with the high attention to visual detail and aesthetics that Billie values in representations of her music.

Beat Saber remains a huge VR staple across multiple platforms — on PSVR, it has topped the EU PlayStation Store charts for an entire year, with the US not far behind. Oculus and Steam crossplay was also recently enabled, widening crossplay support, and the Skrillex pack launched just under a month ago as well.