Deep Sea VR Experience Biolum Releases On PC VR Tomorrow

Deep sea VR experience, Biolum, is set for a release on PC VR tomorrow.

The piece will release on Steam for $7.99. In Biolum, players take on the role of Rachael, a veteran diver that takes on a history-making expedition to explore an underwater cave system. There, Rachael discovers an extraordinary new set of luminescent parasites that have been infecting the surrounding flora and fauna. Though beautiful, this infection soon proves to be dangers, leaving Rachael to fight for her life. The piece features the voices of Charlotte Rampling (Dune) and Dominique Tipper (The Expanse).

Check it out in a trailer below.

Biolum PC VR Trailer

The experience definitely has some horror vibes, and we’ll be interested to see how that plays into the story. Take note that Biolum isn’t a game. It’s a short, story-driven interactive experience designed to last around 30 minutes. Think of it closer to Accounting+ or the story side of Star Wars: Vader Immortal more than an underwater survival experience like Subnautica. The piece aims to mix fact and sci-fi and will feature support for Index, Vive, Rift and Windows VR.

Directed by Abel Kohen, Biolum is the result of a collaboration between Reynard Films, IKO and prefrontal corext, and is being released with the help of Atlas V’s new publishing arm, Astrea.

Will you be checking out Biolum? Let us know in the comments below!