Black Friday Oculus Store Sale: Up To 50% Off Quest Games

Black Friday deals for Quest 2 software, games and apps are now live, with some new bundles and single games discounted up to 40%.

This year’s Quest 2 Black Friday sale runs on the Oculus Store from today until November 28 at 11:59pm PT. It’s running in addition to the current hardware promotion that bundles $50 store credit or retailer gift vouchers with Quest 2 headset purchases.

Here are all of the bundles:

– Ultimate Quest Pack – The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Warplanes: WW1 Fighters, A Township Tale, Eleven Table Tennis and Demeo for $77.99 (discounted 36%, from $119.95)

– Quest Favorites Pack – Job Simulator, Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Room VR, The Thrill of the Fight and Gorn for $65.99 (discounted 40% from $109.95)

– Vader Immortal Pack – Vader Immortal: Episodes 1-3 for $14.99 (discounted 50% from $29.97)

– Signature Quest Pack – Population: One and Onward for $38.49 (discounted 30%, from $54.98)

– The Climb Pack – The Climb and The Climb 2 for $35.99 (discounted 40% from $59.98)

– I Expect You To Die Pack – I Expect You To Die 1 & 2 for $29.99 (discounted 40% from $49.98)

There’s also a bunch of discounted single items in the Oculus Store. Here’s a few highlights of popular and recent releases we spotted:

– Sniper Elite VR for $20.99 (down 30% from $29.99)

– Larcenauts for $19.49 (down 35% from $29.99)

– Sam and Max: This Time It’s Virtual for $19.49 (down 35% from $29.99)

– Myst for $17.99 (down 40% from $29.99)

– Contractors for $11.99 (down 40% from $19.99)

– Pistol Whip for $20.99 (down 30% from $29.99)

– Five Nights At Freddy’s for $19.49 (down 35% from $29.99)

– Walkabout Mini Golf for $8.99 (down 40% from $14.99)

– Ven VR Adventure for $20.99 (down 30% from $29.99)

– Tetris Effect: Connected for $17.99 (down 40% from $29.99)

– Jurassic World Aftermath for $17.99 (down 28% from $24.99)

This is just the tip of the iceberg — there’s many other games discounted as part of the sale. You can browse the full list here.

What will you be picking up in the Oculus Store Black Friday sale? Let us know in the comments below.