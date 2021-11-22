Black Friday VR Deals: Quest 2, PSVR, HTC Vive & More

Looking for a VR bargain this holiday season? We’ve got all the biggest Black Friday deals for VR headsets and games in once place.

With VR growing to bigger heights than ever this year, there’s some fantastic VR deals this Black Friday, spanning hardware, headsets, games and accessories.

Here are all the best deals in one place. Keep checking back too — we’ll be updating this piece across the week as more deals emerge.

Black Friday – VR Hardware

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Deals

As previously reported, Meta is running a new Black Friday promotion in the US through externals retailers and oculus.com this year, which gives you $50 credit with any Quest 2 purchase from now through November 29.

At partnered retailers, such as Amazon, you’ll receive a $50 gift card for that retailer with any Quest 2 purchase. If you buy a Quest 2 directly from oculus.com, you’ll receive $50 Oculus Store credit to spend on games and apps for your new headset.

HTC Vive Headset Black Friday Deals

HTC are also offering Cyber Week and Black Friday deals, discounting PC VR headsets bought directly from Vive.com.

Currently, these deals only seem to be live in the United Kingdom, Australia and other select markets — they don’t appear on the US site, but that could change as the week goes on, so keep an eye out.

The full Vive Cosmos set, including headset with inside-out tracking and two controllers, is available for £499 from £699, saving £200 (bear in mind, it’s not a standalone headset — you’ll still need a VR-ready PC to connect to).

The Vive Cosmos Elite Headset (headset-only — tracking equipment, controllers and VR-ready PC not included) is available for £399 from £549, saving £150.

The Cosmos Elite kit with external tracking equipment and Vive wand controllers is available for £649, down from £899 and saving £250.

Meanwhile the Vive Pro full kit (headset, Vive wands, base stations) is available for £919 (saving £200) and the Vive Pro Eye for £1099 (saving £200).

The deals run until November 29 and are available directly on HTC Vive’s site.

Black Friday – VR Games

PSVR Games Black Friday Deals

There’s only a few PSVR games in the PlayStation Store’s Black Friday sale.

Skyrim VR is available at a 67% discount, bringing it down to just $19.79 from $59.99. Likewise, Sniper Elite VR is available for just $17.99, down 40% from $29.99.

Tetris Effect: Connected is discounted by 60%, bringing it to $15.99 from $39.99.

Paper Beast is also down to just $8.99, 70% off its original $29.99 price. Rez Infinite is similarly down 70%, available for $8.99.

You can check out all the PlayStation Store game deals here.

Meta Quest 2 Games – Black Friday Deals

Currently, there doesn’t appear to be any sales on games/software for Quest owners ahead of Black Friday. However, there’s a fair chance the deals just aren’t live yet, so keep an eye out. We’ll update this post later in the week if anything changes.

Black Friday – VR Accessories

VR Cover Black Friday Deals

If you’re looking for any VR accessories this Black Friday, then VR Cover is a great option. Not only do they have accessories ranging from controller grips, facial interfaces, headstrap replacements and more across the major VR headsets, but they also have considerable discounts across most of their range.

You can check out the full list of VR Cover deals for this Black Friday here.

What will you be picking up this Black Friday? Know of any deals that we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments.