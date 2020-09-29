Altspace Hosting First Black Imagination Series VR Plays This Week

Social VR platform Altspace is to play host to the first plays in a new series of artistic VR experiences from Black creators.

Three plays will be performed live inside the platform on October 1st. These are the inaugural events in the Black Imagination Series, a new program from Blair Russel Productions and Crux, a Black arts group. The short productions will take place in custom-built environments and can be joined by a limited number of VR viewers as well as anyone streaming on YouTube. Each play will last around 10 minutes.

Black Imagination Series Debuts In VR

Plays included in the first event are: Making a Perfect World by Kleban and Audelco award-winner Cheryl L. Davis, Last Ones First by Amara J. Brady, and It’s Homecoming Y’all! by Breana C. Venablé. You can RSVP to attend here.

The plays are just the first in a series of events, with planned future performances including a live improv performance in which the audience takes part, on-location plays captured in 360 degrees and productions using volumetric video capture.

Live VR performances are becoming an increasingly promising part of the industry, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only can VR teleport us to venues for immersive experiences, but the technology opens up new storytelling possibilities too. Earlier this month the Venice Film Festival played host to several live VR plays in which audiences could assume the roles of entirely different characters.

Will you be tuning into Thursday’s stream? Let us know in the comments below!