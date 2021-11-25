Blade And Sorcery: Nomad Gets Mod Support With New Update

The latest update to Blade And Sorcey: Nomad brings mod support to the Quest 2 exclusive.

When the standalone version of the PC VR hit launched earlier this month developer Warp Frog confirmed that it was working to bring mods to the game, but it wasn’t completely clear how that would look. Yesterday, community manager The Baron clarified that this support should work for simpler mods like new weapons but anything that involves scripting likely wouldn’t work. These are also Nomad-specific mods, not PC VR ones, which won’t work.

Blade And Sorcery: Nomad Mods Arrive

To get mods installed (detailed instructions here) you need to link your Quest up to a PC, head to the Nomad mod folder and install your given mod after downloading it from nexusmods.

There’s already some fun new weapons and game updates available, including weapons from series like Yakuza and Sword Art Online. Other mods change up the gameplay, making dismemberment easier etc. And, no, the Star Wars mod isn’t included yet, but hopefully we’ll see it soon. Also note that installing too many mods at once will make your game crash.

We thought the Quest version of Blade And Sorcery had its issues when it launched earlier this month, but it was still the most accessible way to experience one of VR’s best combat systems. “It’s a messy, lethal playground with endlessly entertaining results that you simply couldn’t get outside of VR,” we said, giving the game a ‘Good’ label. “But it’s also true that Nomad — along with the PC VR version — is still two or three updates away from really escaping its tech demo roots, and what’s here now really feels more like a preview both for what the finished product will look like and what other developers could and should do this with groundwork.”

