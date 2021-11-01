Blade And Sorcery On Quest 2 Will Support Mods Post-Launch

The Oculus Quest 2 version of Blade And Sorcery will support mods just after launch, developer Warp Frog has confirmed.

The team confirmed as much in an FAQ for the newly-announced Blade And Sorcery: Nomad, a Quest 2-exclusive edition of the game announced at Connect last week. According to the studio, modding will be included in the game but will be introduced a few weeks after its November 4 launch to make sure the game itself is running smoothly first.

Blade And Sorcery Quest 2 Mods Support Confirmed

“However, do note that Quest 2 mods will be different from PCVR mods, so you couldn’t install a made-for-PC mod in Nomad and vice versa,” the studio clarified. “That means modders would be making mods directly for Nomad, or that a PC modder would have to make a mod compatible with Nomad.”

The team does, however, say that these mods will install just as easily as they do on PC with the help of a dedicated nexusmods.com page. You also won’t be able to have as many mods active as you do in the PC VR version of the game. Nomad will also have a few other differences from the PC version of the game. The Citadel map won’t be included at launch, for example, and there are lower total enemy counts on Quest. Not every type of room from the recently-launched Dungeons mode will be included, either.

Mods have been a huge part of the Blade And Sorcery experience, with one of the most popular letting you wield a lightsaber with brutal results. Earlier this year we even saw a Shang-Chi mod that brought the film’s Ten Rings into the experience.

Blade And Sorcery: Nomad hits Oculus Quest 2 later this week for $19.99. Are you going to be picking up the game? Let us know in the comments below!