Watch: Blade And Sorcery Quest Now Has Star Wars Lightsaber Mod

Well, that didn’t take long. Blade and Sorcery: Nomad, the Quest 2 version of the sword-swinging hit, now has the Star Wars lightsaber mod.

This force-fuelled mod was a huge draw for the PC VR version of the game when it launched a few years ago. It lets you take on the game’s hordes of doomed enemies with the iconic laser sword in-hand, cutting off heads and locking blades. Combine it with the game’s existing lightning magic ability, not to mention the force-like grip ability, and you’re basically an unkillable Emperor.

Blade And Sorcery: Nomad Star Wars Lightsaber Mod Gameplay

Modder Piepop101 has worked quickly to get sabers into this version of the game after mod support was finally launched last week. You can download the mod right here. It adds in sound effects and makes it easier to dismember opponents, and you get a choice of blue, green and red sabers. Take note that the retract and return feature currently doesn’t work.

Check out our gameplay video of the mod in action above. It works really well though the sabers are still sticky like the game’s usual weapons and don’t quite act like you’d expect based on the movies.

Mods are an important addition to Blade And Sorcery: Nomad, which we think is a fun port with room to grow. The game even recently made it onto our revised best Quest games list. Are you going to be downloading the Star Wars mod? Let us know in the comments below!