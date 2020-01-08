Next Blade & Sorcery Update To Overhaul Magic System With New Spells And Character Designs

According to a recent update on the Steam page for Blade & Sorcery, the developer outlined what’s coming up next in Update 8, which is looking like it’ll be one of the biggest updates the game’s gotten in quite some time.



Blade & Sorcery is a melee-focused combat simulator with arena battles that take place in a handful of different maps. There is no storyline, it’s more of a sandbox combat game, but it features an impressively details physics system that makes combat immensely satisfying.

You can read some of our thoughts on Blade & Sorcery here and watch some gameplay using the Valve Index controllers here.

In the Steam page post it says the next update has been delayed a bit into Q2 2020, but as a result it’s introducing a ton of features. Specifically, two new spells in the form of Gravity and Fire, as well as version 2 of the Lightning spell. You’ll also be able to “merge” spells and they’re introducing a tutorial, new armors for NPCs and the player, as well as new character designs and an overhaul of the material collision logic and effects. Plus, new weapons as usual, as well as the ability to mod armor and spells.

That’s a ton of new features for a free update while the game is still in Early Access. During its development its gotten new maps, tons of new weapons, lots of mod expansion, and advance game systems like the ability to climb any surface by leveraging the collision detection.

Blade & Sorcery is available on SteamVR and Oculus Home for Rift as an Early Access title for $19.99.