Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition Is A Redesigned Version Of The Horror Game Built For VR

Blair Witch is back! Bloober Team, the developers of Layers of Fear VR, are back in the immersive realm with a redesigned version of their Blair Witch game built specifically for VR. Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition releases on October 29th for $29.99 and will come to other headsets in the coming months afterward.

Blair Witch originally released about a year ago as a non-VR horror game from Bloober Team and is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. In the game you play as Ellis, a former police officer that joins the search party for a young boy that went missing in the Black Hills Forest. It’s an original story set within the same universe as the films filled with psychological horror and a very good boy dog companion.

And yes, you can pet the dog!

Blair Witch VR

The VR adaptation is being described as a “brand-new version of the Blair Witch story built specifically for the VR experience” with a “rebuilt” story and “redesigned environments.” From the sounds of it this is more than just a straight port. There will be new creature encounters, sounds, and in-game events with all-new interactions like catching, throwing, and stacking objects, a marker and paper for notes, breakable tree branches, and the ability to open drawers, doors, gates, and more.

On paper this sounds like a much more robust adaptation than Layer of Fear VR, which as more or less a straight port as far as we could tell. We actually asked them about whether or not this game would get the VR treatment, but they obviously didn’t confirm that back then. Blair Witch VR is coming first to Oculus Quest on October 29th for $29.99, but will also hit “additional VR platforms in the coming months” so it’s only a timed exclusive.

Let us know what you think of the news down in the comments below and check out our list of the scariest VR horror games for more spooky times.