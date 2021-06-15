Blaston Crackdown Update Adds Single-Player Campaign This Month

Later this month Blaston is adding a single-player campaign to its dueling shooter with an intense boss fight.

The Crackdown update to Blaston arrives June 21st. It was announced during the Upload VR Showcase. Check out the details in the video below with a sneak peak at at the boss:

Until this update, Blaston has been a multiplayer shooter that’s a bit like a cross between Ironlights and Wands. The player is restricted to a small platform in which you need to dodge slow-moving projectiles sent by the other player. It launched in October last year on PC VR and Quest with strong reviews. Alongside the new single-player campaign, Resolution is also adding more depth to the world around the core gameplay, with a token system and a new area to find and unlock.

Blaston comes from Stockholm-based Resolution Games which is building out a slate of multiplayer VR games. They’ve launched incredible tabletop role-playing game Demeo (which is also getting a new campaign this month) as well as cross-device asymmetric title Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, frantic kitchen game Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, as well as Angry Birds VR and more.

Resolution revealed earlier this year the studio saw a 500% boost in downloads across all of their VR titles after the Oculus Quest 2 launched.

You can find Blaston on Steam and the Oculus Store.