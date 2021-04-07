Blaston Adds New Ricocheting Vector Gun And Seasonal Quests

Multiplayer shooter Blaston from Resolution Games reached a milestone after monthly updates with the latest new features adding seasonal quests as well as a new Vector gun with bullets that bounce on surfaces.

The latest updates also balance weapons and add new reward upgrades, along with the expected bug fixes. For those unfamiliar, Blaston is a dueling game that’s sort of like Ironlights and Wands — you face off in 1v1 battles with players contained within small platforms that limit where they can dodge the slow-moving projectiles. It released last October for both PC VR and Quest to very strong reviews on both Steam and the Oculus store.

Resolution Games is a Stockholm-based studio developing a pretty solid reputation for building family-friendly VR games, particularly ones that focus on fun multiplayer mechanics. Acron: Attack of the Squirrels has one player in VR playing against others on tablets or phones, while Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale adapts the frantic kitchen multiplayer mechanics of Overcooked to VR. They’re also the studio behind Angry Birds in VR and the studio is developing tabletop role-playing game Demeo due out next month.

